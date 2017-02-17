A task force has been created by the provincial government to look at the economic impact of ferry service between Woods Island, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

"Our government has been firm in its position that Prince Edward Island requires the full service of two ferries, and we look forward to receiving the task force's recommendations as we continue to reiterate to the federal government the need for full service," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a press release.

The Prince Edward Island Task Force is comprised of three residents from the eastern part of the Island — Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay, Audrey Shillabeer of Belfast and Scott Annear of Montague.

Recommendations from the task force are expected in June and will be shared by cabinet with the federal government. The ferry service is a federal responsibility.

Opposition Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton proposed the idea of a ferry task force. Last year, the idea received unanimous support in the provincial legislature.

Compton is hoping there isn't a repeat of last summer when only one of the two ferries — the MV Confederation — provided service. The other ferry — the MV Holiday Island — was taken out of service for the season for maintenance work.

The province says the goals of the task force are to highlight policy objectives, provide information on revenue, operational costs, long-term infrastructure and capital requirements and identify potential traffic for ferry service for the next five to 10 years.

According to the province, ferry service between Woods Island and Caribou contributes $27 million to the P.E.I. economy each year when both ferries are operational.