Charlottetown MP Sean Casey expects the ferry service in the Maritimes and on P.E.I. will be enhanced given increased funding from the federal government announced in Wednesday's budget.

The budget included $278 million over five years. Casey said the multi-year commitment is something the ferry services haven't had for a while, and will allow for longer-term planning.

"It is an increase," said Casey.

"This, I think, it's fair to assume will mean at a minimum of maintenance, and likely an enhancement, in terms of the level of service and the federal government's commitment to the ferry service in P.E.I."

The new budget comes out to an average of $55.6 million a year. Last year's budget was $51.9 million.

The budget line includes support for service between P.E.I. and Îles-de-la-Madeleine; between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.; and between Digby, N.S. and Saint John.