Ferry company charged following January diesel spill

CTMA, the company that runs the ferry between P.E.I. and Îles de la Madeleine, is facing two provincial environmental charges after a diesel spill in January.

The company has been charged under the Environmental Protection Act for discharging a contaminant, and failing to immediately notify the Department of the Environment.

The charges were laid May 1.

Wade MacKinnon, director of investigation and enforcement with the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the department was alerted on Jan. 15 of a spill of about 200 litres of diesel. It happened while a CTMA vehicle was being fueled up on the property.

MacKinnon said they believe that spill could have happened as early as Jan. 13.

"That's the period of time we believe the offence occurred, between January 13th and 15th," he said.

"These are charges to a company, so a corporate matter, so [fines] range anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000."

Settlement possible

CTMA hired and paid a company to do the cleanup, which was completed in early April, according to the Department of Environment.

CBC News has asked CTMA for comment.

A court date of June 21 has been set in Georgetown, P.E.I., where MacKinnon said it will be decided if it goes to trial or if there will be a settlement.

