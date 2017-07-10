Two ferry crossings today from Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., are full, as Northumberland Ferries Limited works to repair the MV Confederation, which has been out of service since early afternoon Saturday.

The company said in a news release Monday that the 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailings from Wood Islands are full. The only remaining crossing from the Island side is at 7:30 p.m.

"We will only be able to accommodate customers holding confirmed reservations for those [afternoon] sailings," Donald Cormier, vice-president and general manager, said in a statement.

Other sailings of the working vessel, MV Holiday Island, have limited availability. Customers should check availability and make reservations, the company said.

Ferry could be back in service Tuesday

The company says the parts needed to repair the MV Confederation are expected to arrive this evening, allowing the ship to be returned to service Tuesday.

The ferry was having problems with its propulsion system controls, Cormier said this weekend. He said it needs a new electrical control motor for one of its propeller systems.

Cormier said that the "vast majority" of people who had reservations would be inconvenienced by about 90 minutes. If alternate arrangements couldn't be made for customers, their reservations would be fully refunded.

Northumberland Ferries advised people to check their website for repair updates.