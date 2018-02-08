An Island MP says the ferries that travel between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia are undergoing repairs and should be ready for the summer, amid concerns about the aging vessels and their future.

Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay, who represents Cardigan, said the boats have been inspected and are being repaired in preparation for the season that begins on May 1.

The federal government received a letter this week detailing concerns that P.E.I. Progressive Conservative MLA Dianne Compton had about the ferries and their continued operation. The two ferries on the Wood Islands, P.E.I.— Caribou, N.S., route are 47- and 26-years-old.

Last May, the federal government announced it was looking to make long-term changes to the service. Those plans included changing ownership of the ferries from the federal government to operators, and signing a long-term contract.

But those plans have been delayed and Ottawa has signed a short-term contract for Northumberland Ferries to continue to run the service for another two years.

MacAulay said there will be a request for proposals coming shortly from the Department of Transportation for a long-term contract to operate the service and to bring in ships that are no more than 10 years old.

"It might take a little longer than we would like for the final contract to be awarded but when it is it will be done right and that will make me quite happy and I'm sure the people of eastern Prince Edward Island quite happy," MacAulay said.

MacAulay said the two ships that currently operate on the route have been recently inspected and that he's "reasonably confident" that it will be smooth sailing when ferry service to Nova Scotia resumes this spring.

He could not provide a dollar figure for the cost of the repairs to the ships.