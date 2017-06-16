Pills seized on different occasions on P.E.I. have been confirmed to contain fentanyl.

RCMP say fentanyl was found in the pills by a laboratory analysis.

Some of the pills were from a large seizure on May 21, and police suspected there may be fentanyl. The second seizure was on May 24 in Mount Stewart. RCMP did not report at that time they suspected the presence of fentanyl.

Queens District RCMP seized three distinct types of pills, which they described as "fake", saying they all contained fentanyl:

A green coloured pill with stamps similar to an Oxycontin 80 mg pill.

A blue pill with a "Percocet" and "5" on it.

Xanax-like pills that are white, yellow or green in colour.

Fentanyl is a fast-acting opiate that is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine. It is a respiratory depressant that, when cut with other drugs, cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said RCMP now carry naloxone, a fentanyl antidote, while on duty. It can be used to treat someone overdosing, or an officer in the event of accidental exposure.

"We can't tell [if a pill contains fentanyl]," she said.

"We treat every pill seizure and drug seizure as if it may have fentanyl in it so that the officers are safe."

Deaths from fentanyl use in Canada have been described as reaching epidemic levels.