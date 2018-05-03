Fentanyl in cocaine, warns P.E.I. public health alert

P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness has issued a public alert warning that fentanyl was recently found in cocaine on the Island.

The province says Charlottetown police confirmed the presence of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, in cocaine that was seized.

The province noted fentanyl has caused accidental overdoses and death in individuals who consume street drugs.

Take steps to reduce risk

"We want Islanders to understand the serious risks they are taking when they choose to use street drugs," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

"We are asking anyone who is going to consume street drugs — not only opioids, but any drug in pill or powdered form — to take steps to reduce the risks, including carrying naloxone and informing others who may use drugs that naloxone is available."

The province made these recommendations to reduce the risk of overdose:

Don't use alone.

Know your tolerance.

Have a naloxone kit with you, and know how to use it.

Start with a small amount to check the strength.

Do not take opioids with alcohol or other drugs (unless prescribed by your doctor).​

In case of overdose

The province said that anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911 immediately.

"The new Canadian Good Samaritan law protects people from being charged for simple drug possession," it said.

Signs of opioid overdose include slow, shallow breathing or no breathing, severe sleepiness or if the person is not responsive.

Naloxone, a medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, is available in the following places:

Needle Exchange Programs across the Island.

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility.

Queen Street Recovery Clinic.

Montague/Souris Community Mental Health and Addictions.

Provincial Corrections Centre.

The province also noted that hospitals, emergency departments, provincial correctional facilities, opioid replacement clinics, EMS and police are all equipped with naloxone, and that a kit can be purchased at most Island pharmacies.

