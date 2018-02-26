It may have a two-car garage, newly renovated kitchen and gorgeous view of the P.E.I. coast, but if the house for sale has the number four in the address, Chinese newcomers may not want to buy it.

In Cantonese and Mandarin, four is pronounced sssss and the word for death is zssss. It's bad luck, according to Chinese culture.

The number eight, on the other hand, could be a selling feature for a home. It's good luck. If the home has good feng shui, even better.

"Some buyers have lucky numbers which we will use in the offer," said Charlottetown realtor Kelly Lantz.

Realtor Jie Hu says several of her P.E.I. clients have even changed the numbers on their houses because of their beliefs.

The number 4 is considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Some P.E.I. homeowners with the number in their street address have asked to have it changed. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Some towns in Canada, such as Richmond Hill, Ont., have gone so far as to ban the use of the number four.

Pat Kelly, who works at P.E.I.'s 911 administration office, says they try to accommodate requests when possible.

"For new construction, we have the ability to skip specific addresses, but for existing houses we may not have the ability to change an address," he said.

"We do typically avoid some of the more common numbers that cause concerns, when possible."

Lantz said many of her Chinese clients will comment on the home's feng shui, an ancient Chinese system based on the idea that everything has energy. In the home, it's used to aid the flow of energy in positive directions that will improve your finances, mood and, generally, your life.

"Often they are interested in the orientation of the house, which way the front door faces, where the sun sets," Lantz said.

Jie Hu believes her son, Chris Zhou, has benefitted from feng shui. He's at McMaster University and is on the Prime Minister's Youth Council. (Karen Mair )

Hu said her clients also look for houses that face south, to provide more sunshine, and that are on a high grade for better drainage.

Feng shui is important in her own home, too, she said.

"The first time we saw our house, some children were playing outside and two blue jays were flying in the back by the apple tree. We felt there was harmony in the house."

'Makes the house feel warm'

Inside her home, Hu has placed items and plants to add harmony. A painting of a sunrise in the front entrance faces south — "It makes the house feel warm."

An ornament in the hall — a gift from a client — has symbols and two fish. "It is fu," she said "It means prosperity and happiness."

A bamboo plant and flowering plants add positive elements to the home.

Fu means prosperity. Here it is represented by two fish (luckier than one). (Karen Mair )

Hu's son Chris Zhou says he's not that into feng shui, but Hu believes he has benefitted from it. Zhou is studying at McMaster University and is the first P.E.I. representative on the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

"He has a kind heart and is always successful in his study and his volunteer work," Hu said. "We have peace, happiness, harmony and healthy good relationship with the neighbourhood."

As for changing her own house number, which is 24, she thought about it but but decided against it.

"I tried to revise my house number to 22 or 26 but when I applied to city hall, it costs a lot so why would you? I think it's too complex so I give it up."