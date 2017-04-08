Island women involved in sport are being invited to an event later this month featuring six award-winning female Maritime coaches and athletes — a conference called She Leads.

Sport PEI will host the gathering from nine to noon April 29 at the Holiday Inn Express in Charlottetown, with a unique format.

"We have these six phenomenal leaders," explained event organizer Lynn Boudreau with Sport PEI. "They'll talk on their subject and then you'll have an opportunity chance to ask them questions and then you'll rotate to the next table."

"I guess maybe a little bit like speed dating."

The conference will feature P.E.I.'s Judy Hale, two-time biathlon coach of the year; Swim Canada President Sandi Lowther; former national triathlon race director Cheryl Tanton; high-performance para-coach Edie Rogers; coach and marketing expert Heather Howatt; and Nova Scotia's Ann Dodge, a former Olympian and kinesiology professor at Acadia University.

'Encourage young women'

Dodge co-ordinates the female coach mentorship program in Nova Scotia, and said confidence, competence and camaraderie are some of the benefits of getting involved in sport.

"Why would we not want to encourage young women to be involved in this to the same degree as young men are, and adopt these healthy lifestyles that potentially last the rest of their life?" Dodge said.

"We should want everyone to reap the benefits of that," she added.

Anyone involved in sport as an athlete, coach or as a volunteer can register by contacting Lynn Boudreau at lboudreau@sportpei.pe.ca.