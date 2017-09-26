Anyone with an interest in theatre will have a chance to have direct input into a new musical in the pre-production stage says Catherine O'Brien of the Young at Heart Theatre.

A public reading and workshop for the new Canadian show, Floor 27: The Musical, will be held Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at The Guild.

"I fell in love with it," said O'Brien of the play written by John Arnold from P.E.I. and Mike Paterson of Nova Scotia.

She describes the play as a quirky absurdist piece of musical theatre that she wanted to showcase.

"John did the music and lyrics and Mike wrote the book."

First time reading

Because the play has never been produced, O'Brien and the writers decided to hold a workshop and reading not only for the public but for themselves as well.

"Just to be able to hear it out loud, listen to the music."

Catherine O'Brien, producer of Floor 27: The Musical, is inviting the public to attend the workshop and reading of the play and provide feedback. (Angela Walker/CBC)

O'Brien said members of the cast of Anne and Gilbert will be helping with the workshop.

"We will be looking at the script, highlighting anything that might be confusing or might not make sense for some of the actors."

O'Brien said they want feedback from the public either right after the performance or by filling out a take-home questionnaire.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the public, it gets people involved in theatre."

Admission is by donation at the door. More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.