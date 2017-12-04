The CBC P.E.I. Feed A Family campaign is underway, and the Upper Room Food Bank is reminding Islanders that turkeys are still a big part of it.

For years it was the Turkey Drive, and tens of thousands of turkeys were donated for Christmas hampers. Last year the campaign switched focus a little, becoming Feed A Family, but turkeys and Christmas hampers still play an important role.

"The turkeys are a big part of what we do and we're hoping to receive the 1,800 to 1,900 turkeys to provide to the families," said Upper Room Food Bank manager Mike MacDonald.

In changing the focus to feeding a family, the plan is to extend the benefits of the Christmas campaign into the new year.

CBC hopes to fill the freezers with turkeys again this year. (CBC)

Last year, in addition to collecting enough turkeys to fill all the Christmas hampers, the campaign raised more than $35,000 in cash.

"We made a couple of decision on how to improve the quality of the food that we give out all year long," said MacDonald.

"We decided to put it to protein items, mainly ground beef and eggs that we could provide our clients will all year long."

In previous years the food bank had generally relied on canned protein items.

The Feed A Family campaign runs to Dec. 15. You can donate cash online or at any RBC branch.

Turkeys are being collected at the following locations:

CBC Charlottetown.

all P.E.I. Sobeys locations.

all P.E.I. Superstore locations.

O'Leary Co-op.

Tignish Co-op.

MacPhees Market.

Summerside Police Department.

Foodland Bloomfield.

Alberton Independent Grocer.

You can also participate through your morning cup of coffee. Buy a bag of Island Morning Brew at Receiver and half the $20 cost will go to the Feed A Family campaign.