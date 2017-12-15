The CBC's Feed A Family campaign wrapped up on Friday with a special edition of Island Morning, followed by a visit by Jay's Sleigh to the food bank to thank volunteers for their work.

As of 1:30 p.m., Islanders had donated more than 2,000 turkeys and over $52,000 in support of P.E.I.'s food banks, exceeding last year's tally and with more still coming in.

After expressing concern earlier this week that turkey donations were slower than expected this year, Jim Ferguson, CBC senior manager, said the response from Islanders was "absolutely remarkable."

"Folks have been very generous in support of the Feed A Family campaign," Ferguson said. "Our role in the community is to bring people together for the holiday season and we really feel support from one end to the other of the Island."

Ferguson noted the campaign wouldn't be possible without support from partners who have been donating their time and services to help the campaign.

