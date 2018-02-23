P.E.I.'s Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce is hosting information sessions to teach people how to apply for jobs with the federal government.

Raymond Arsenault, chamber events co-ordinator, said he's met many people that have always wanted to apply for a federal job but never knew how, or were intimidated by the process.

He said the upcoming information sessions will explain the many questions around how to apply for a federal government job in the province — specifically what to expect in the application and interview process.

"It may not be quite as scary as one can assume," he said.

"The more bilingualism we can have in a federal department, the easier it is."

Presenters from Public Service Commission and CRA

Arsenault said a presenter from the Public Service Commission of Canada will inform people about how to apply for most types of federal jobs.

Another presenter, a strategic recruiting counsellor with the Canada Revenue Agency, will explain the application process for the CRA, which, Arsenault said, is relevant considering the jobs at the tax centre in Summerside.

The registration fee for the information sessions are $5 for Acadian chamber members and $10.

The sessions are on Friday, March 9.

The first one is at 8:30 a.m. at the Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean at in Charlottetown. The second will be held at noon at the Wellington Rural Action Centre in Wellington.