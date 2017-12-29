Transport Canada has fined another vessel for breaking the Gulf of St. Lawrence speed limit.

The Federal Cardinal bulk freighter has been fined $6,000 for allegedly breaking the 10 knot speed limit in the Gulf — a restriction put in place by Transport Canada in August to protect the endangered right whales.

The vessel owner has 30 days to pay the penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the case.

Over a dozen vessels have been fined by Transport Canada so far, including cruise ships, cargo ships, an oil tanker and even a Coast Guard vessel.

Transport Canada plans to keep the 10-knot maximum speed limit in place until the right whales have migrated from the Gulf.