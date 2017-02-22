It's been a stormy February so far, but there are a couple of spring-like days ahead, and Wednesday's sunrise seemed to herald that.

Island Morning hosts Matt Rainnie and Mitch Cormier noticed a beautiful sunrise, and wondered aloud if anyone else did. That's when @islandmorning on Twitter was flooded with pictures.

Thanks Kelly Herget for this sunrise photo from Kildare Capes #pei pic.twitter.com/bNYDH3T7St — @islandmorning

What is it about that sun.... pic.twitter.com/6mafJORwZm — @GlasgowGlenFarm

Wednesday's forecast is for skies to clear with a high reach 3 C, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4 C on Thursday.