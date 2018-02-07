A single vehicle collision on Route 2 in Inverness, P.E.I., on Wednesday morning has left one person dead.

RCMP say they received a report of a collision at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday. They determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.

A 53-year-old female from Prince County was ejected from the vehicle. The woman was taken to Prince County Hospital, but shortly after arriving, died of her injuries.

It's the second fatal vehicle accident within 24 hours on P.E.I. after a 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle collision at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

"The initial investigation at the scene has showed that the vehicle was travelling around the turn in the Inverness area, failed to navigate the turn, ran off the roadway, entered into a ditch and then struck a telephone pole," said Cpl. Mike Lutley.

There were reports of some black ice in the area, Lutley said, but none was found in the immediate vicinity of where the crash occurred. He also said they don't believe speed was a factor.

The RCMP said the matter remains under investigation and a collision reconstructionist is still on scene Wednesday afternoon collecting evidence. There will be a post mortem exam of the woman that could give police more information.