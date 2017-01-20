RCMP are investigating the cause of a fatal head-on collision Thursday evening on Route 1A in Central Bedeque, P.E.I.

In a news release, West Prince RCMP said the drivers — a 44-year-old woman from New Haven and a 53-year-old man from Hampton — were pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for examination and later released.

The provincial Department of Transportation said the section of highway where the crash took place had been repaved last year, as part of $1.4 million in upgrades to Route 1A.

'A terrible, sad thing'

"It's a terrible, sad thing. Our thoughts are with those families," said Ron Rayner, chair of the Community of Bedeque and Area. "I went to the scene after it happened. It was horrific."

Ron Rayner, chair of the Community of Bedeque and Area, attended the scene afterwards. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

RCMP said the 911 call was received at 6:15 p.m. RCMP were assisted by the Summerside Police Service, the Kinkora Volunteer Fire Department and Island EMS.

Weather and road conditions are considered to be factors in the collision, according to the RCMP.