A bucket was passed around during a harvest party at the Charlottetown Farmers Market on Saturday to raise money for the victims of the earthquake in Mexico City.

Claudia Deagle, who runs the La Sazón de Mexico food stall, lives on P.E.I now, but she has been watching on TV the devastation the earthquake brought to the place where she grew up.

While her immediate family is safe, Deagle knows people who have lost loved ones. She said it's difficult to watch what's happening in places she knows so well.

"I watched the news last night and they just find three or four more bodies in that building, but I remember that building like, you know, like in my old memories," Deagle said.

"There's still people missing."

Money distributed by her daughter

Deagle is collecting money at her food stall, and the bucket was passed around as musicians played at a harvest party.

Deagle said she does not trust all aid agencies in the Mexico City, so she's sending the money to her daughter to help people with things like food and clothing.

She has collected $1,200 so far.