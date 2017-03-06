Charlottetown could soon have its first evening farmers' market.

The new market plans to open this June on Thursday evenings at the Farm Centre on University Avenue in Charlottetown.

The night market is meant to be a fun place to be, says Phil Ferraro. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The Farm Centre Association is calling it a night market, which will run from 4 to 8 p.m., and is aiming for a different kind of audience than other markets in the city, which are more set in the morning.

"Being a night market we're hoping that it will become somewhat of a destination point, a fun place to be," said Farm Centre manager Phil Ferraro.

"We hope to have a little bit of entertainment going on and a little café. We're going to start early enough to hopefully catch some of the traffic going home from work but also run late enough that after people get home, have an early dinner, they might want to come back to the market."

A place for culture and business

Ferraro said the centre is not looking to compete with other farmers' markets.

About a dozen people attended an organizational meeting last week. The night market hopes at least half of its vendors will be farmers, but is also welcoming craftspeople and food service vendors.

The plan fits in well with the mission of the centre, said Ferraro, which is meant to be a place for culture and entertainment, as well as a place for farmers to do business.