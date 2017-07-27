There are lots of farm jobs available on P.E.I. right now, says the provincial Agriculture Sector Council.

Farmers are having a hard time finding workers, says the council.

Chiel Middelkamp said Middelkamp Organic Produce, which he runs with his brother, is one of the farms short on labour.

The P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council has job listings on its web site. (P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council)

"Labour is a really important part of agriculture and agriculture, of course, is a really important part of everyone's daily life. We all need to eat every day," said Middelkamp.

"The harder it gets for us to get good help and good labour, the harder it gets for us to grow the crops here on the Island."

He said it is getting harder to find workers every year.

Jobs posted and tweeted

In addition to using regular channels, the agriculture sector council posts jobs on its website as well as on Twitter.

"These are great jobs and great people to work for," said Robin MacLeod, administrative coordinator of the P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council.

"You don't have to drive out of the province you don't have to leave P.E.I. and your family. You can stay here and work for your neighbours and work for a great career on the Island because you can stay here and agriculture will support you for years and years."

MacLeod said strawberry growers have had a particularly hard time finding workers this year.