Police are looking for culprits who vandalized farm equipment in a secluded cranberry field off Route 12 in Central Kildare, P.E.I., near Alberton, sometime between last Thursday night and Saturday.

Police estimate damage to be in the thousands of dollars, even though the equipment was older.

"There was several parts ripped off the machinery and there was windows smashed, and the oil and gas tanks had been tampered with, as well," said Const. Alan McGrath with West Prince RCMP, who attended the scene.

A red Craftsman rototiller was also stolen from the scene, police said.

Help from public

Anyone with any information about this "senseless act" should call West Prince RCMP at 902-853-9300 or anonymously via P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

"We're hoping that maybe there might be more than one person in this group that committed this act, and perhaps someone might wish to help the community and the police with this matter," McGrath said.

"We would like to solve this, and we would like this behaviour to stop," McGrath said, adding the farmer indicated this type of vandalism has happened in the past.