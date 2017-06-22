P.E.I.'s agricultural sector saw the biggest growth in equity in the region over the last five years, but that still wasn't enough for it to keep pace with the Canadian average, according to a report this week from Statistics Canada.

Farm equity was up 19.5 per cent on the Island from 2012-16, but nationally it rose 36.9 per cent.

Growth was below 15 per cent in the other three Atlantic provinces. Nationally, growth was buoyed by Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where growth was in the 50 per cent range.

On P.E.I., farm equities benefited from increases in land value, which rose 44 per cent.

Cash and savings were also up 28.7 per cent.

While land prices were up, the value of farm homes fell 3.4 per cent.