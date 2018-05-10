'Stay on the damned roads': Farmer takes complaint to social media

A farmer in Bedeque, P.E.I., is fed up with people thoughtlessly damaging his farmland.

Randall Affleck recently posted to social media a photo of tire tracks he discovered.

"In the end the damage is not that significant, but the hay will definitely not grow to the same extent where that track was for the rest of the year," said Affleck.

For an agricultural province the level of inconsideration of farm property is astounding. Real challenge this year with folks driving on the fields. Seasonal settlers who forgot their gate key? Contractors? Stay on the damned roads people! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/PaSootNwPl">pic.twitter.com/PaSootNwPl</a> —@RandallAffleck

"What I find puzzling is we're an agricultural province. Just about everybody on the Island knows a farmer somewhere. I don't understand it to be quite honest, and I know other farmers have the same issues."

Affleck said he doesn't think people are being malicious, but are using his property to get to the shore.

Over the years, Randall Affleck has found garbage and the remnants of bonfires in his hay field.

