'Stay on the damned roads': Farmer takes complaint to social media

A farmer in Bedeque, P.E.I., is fed up with people thoughtlessly damaging his farmland.

Knows other farmers have the same problem

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
In addition to tire tracks, Affleck also finds garbage in his fields. (Randall Affleck/Twitter)

Randall Affleck recently posted to social media a photo of tire tracks he discovered.

"In the end the damage is not that significant, but the hay will definitely not grow to the same extent where that track was for the rest of the year," said Affleck.

"What I find puzzling is we're an agricultural province. Just about everybody on the Island  knows a farmer somewhere. I don't understand it to be quite honest, and I know other farmers have the same issues."

Affleck said he doesn't think people are being malicious, but are using his property to get to the shore.

Over the years, Randall Affleck has found garbage and the remnants of bonfires in his hay field.

