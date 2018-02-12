Farmers on P.E.I. disposed of more than 26 tonnes of unwanted farm chemicals last fall through an initiative of Cleanfarms.

That included 25,788 kilograms of obsolete and unwanted pesticides and 355 kilograms of livestock and equine medications.

Cleanfarms is a national, industry-led agricultural waste stewardship organization. Collections took place at seven ag-retail locations throughout the province from November 6-17. This is the second time Cleanfarms has come to the province to collect old farm chemicals. In 2014 it collected 33 tonnes of pesticides.

The collection of livestock medications is a new aspect of the program this year, and was a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

There was no cost to farmers for the program. Cleanfarms plans to offer the program on the Island again in 2020.