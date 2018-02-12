The City of Charlottetown and Family Violence Prevention Services have released a new series of videos on how to recognize and intervene in cases of family violence.

The videos cover a number of different kinds of violence bystanders might witness in public places or at work, such as sexual assault, abuse of older adults, child abuse, online harassment, or verbal abuse.

"Action by bystanders can make a difference and may even save a life," said Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee.

"Many times bystanders aren't sure what to do and are afraid of making the situation worse. What we hope to do through this project is equip people with the skills to recognize signs of family violence and feel confident enough to act."

The Make it Your Business video series offers brief, practical examples of how to recognize signs of family violence and safely take action.

A large number of groups came together to fund the $45,000 project, including the city, the provincial government, unions and local companies.