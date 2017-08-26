PEI Family Prevention Services has put out a casting call for actors to play roles in a series of videos that focus on educating potential bystanders about how to take action if they suspect abuse.

The series, titled Make It Your Business, is being produced with the goal of making people aware of the signs of abuse, and what they can do to help a victim in need.

'It sends the message that family violence is not particular to any one group, any one age, any one background and it also shows the diverse groups that we have here on the Island.' - Danya O'Malley

"This is developed out of an interest to really foster better bystander intervention," said Danya O'Malley, executive director of PEI Family Violence Prevention Service.

"To empower people to respond and to really show them the range of possibilities to respond because sometimes an act can be really small but it can really communicate support for a person that's in a bad situation."

'Entirely different approach'

O'Malley said much of the group's work to this point has been educating the public about what family violence is because people who haven't experienced it "have trouble understanding that this is something that happens locally."

"This takes an entirely different approach," she said.

O'Malley said the organization received numerous calls from third parties about people in their lives who are, or may be victims of abuse, and the video series is being produced to help them learn how to help.

Danya O'Malley, the executive director of PEI Family Violence Prevention Services, says the group cast a wide net in its call for actors because it wants to show different situations where abuse may occur. (Family Violence Prevention Services)

"People are really paralyzed by what is really a very emotionally charged situation and they don't want to alienate the abuser and they don't want to alienate the victim," she said.

"People still feel largely lost, especially when it's somebody they know personally."

Diverse cast

O'Malley said the group cast a wide net with the call for actors because it wants to show people of diverse backgrounds, dealing with various forms of abuse.

"It sends the message that family violence is not particular to any one group, any one age, any one background and it also shows the diverse groups that we have here on the Island."

O'Malley said she isn't sure exactly how the video will be distributed but hopes the Public Services Commission and workplaces with training for employees will be on board.

She said the involvement of workplaces is important because many victims of abuse have jobs and it is "a potential intervention point where somebody can offer support."



