The P.E.I. government has released a guide to help employers deal with family violence.

Addressing Family Violence – A Guide for PEI Workplaces was first developed for government employees and recently updated to serve as a resource for any workplace on the Island.

"[Employers] may feel more comfortable if they knew there was someone they could talk to if they were approached," said Workforce Minister Sonny Gallant.

"If an employee felt like disclosing it at least they could have someone to talk to and a recommendation of who they may be able to see. And this booklet would also be available to [employees]."

The guidebook covers a continuum of family violence situations, from how signs of it might be encountered, how to approach employees you believe might be experiencing family violence, and how family violence can have a direct impact on the victim's co-workers and the workplace.

It also includes contact information for organizations that can provide help in cases of family violence.