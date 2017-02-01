Imagine having a great-great-great grandson. A woman in West Cape, P.E.I., doesn't have to. As of last week, she has one.

"It's one of them things you thank God every day that you're alive and that you can live to see," Trish Lidstone, 92, told CBC's Island Morning.

And with Karter's birth, the family marked an amazing milestone; it now has six living generations on the Island.

Lidstone said it is a marvelous thing to live to see.

@JournalPEI ever hear of 6 generations all living, in #pei? My family now has it 😄 — @JaniceAnnand

Lidstone's granddaughter, 51-year-old Janice Annand discovered through a recent Google search just how uncommon this is. She tweeted about it early Tuesday morning, which is what led CBC News to the story.

"My grandmother, she can't believe she's lived to see six generations," said Annand, who is now a great-grandmother.

There is believed to be just one six-generation family in all of the UK, but there may be two now in Canada. An Alberta woman became a great-great-great grandmother in October.

The members of all six generations Lidstone's family live within about 15 minutes of each other near O'Leary in western P.E.I.

"I just love having them all here," she said.

In this photo from roughly 17 years ago, the family had only five generations. On Jan. 28, 2017, 17-year-old Morgan Wallace, the baby in this photo, welcomed his own child. (Submitted by Janice Annand)

Annand's daughter, Sherri-Lynn Wallace, 33, also spoke to Island Morning.

She said she's excited to be a new grandmother, adding, "He's a cute little thing."

"You just don't ever hear about it. It was a big deal when we had five generations and now to have the six, it's pretty amazing."

The family is planning to bring everyone together soon.