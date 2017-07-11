Owen and Jennifer Pitre of Rustico, P.E.I., are considering moving because they want their daughters to go to the same school.

Right now one daughter, Ciara, 7, is slated to start Grade 2 at Central Queens Elementary in Hunter River, P.E.I., and the other daughter, Emma, 4, is zoned to attend kindergarten at Gulf Shore Consolidated School in North Rustico, P.E.I.

Two years ago, the family, who lives close to the border of the Central Queens zone, was granted a transfer to allow Ciara to attend Central Queens Elementary, because they felt closer to the community of Hunter River, P.E.I.

Also, both parents have to leave for work by 7 a.m. and have been dropping Ciara at a sitter's close to the school on their way to work, and want to include Emma in that routine.

"We already know the school. We know the teachers, the system, how it works. We have everything set up in that community," said Owen Pitre.

'So much extra work'

In May, the Public Schools Branch (PSB) turned down the Pitres' request for Emma to join her older sister at Central Queens. The family appealed in June, but were denied.

'We have everything set up in that community.' says Owen Pitre, who wants both his daughters to attend the same school in Hunter River this fall. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The Pitres are one of many families across the province facing challenges as a result of the PSB's new, stricter zoning rules.

Before the extensive review of Island schools this past winter, transfers were usually approved if there was enough space and willingness for guardians to transport students to school themselves.

However, since the review, transfers are only approved in what the PSB calls "exceptional circumstances" such as special needs or mental health.

Having to drive their two daughters to two different schools every day would be a challenge, said Owen Pitre.

'Why would you make it so hard on parents ?' asks Owen Pitre of the PSB's refusal to allow his daughters to attend the same school in Hunter River, which is outside the family's school zone. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"You can imagine yourself having to go — one parent goes with one kid one day. And the second parent goes with the second kid the other way — for seven years."

"It's so much extra work to have to go through when you're already in that school for one child."

'Stand my ground'

According to the document outlining the PSB Hearing Committee's decision to deny the family's appeal, "ensuring that siblings are placed in the same school is not a criterion that the Public Schools Branch considers when reviewing requests for student transfer, though it may be a consideration taken into account for a transfer back to a school to which the student is zoned."

Owen Pitre says he is prepared to move so both his daughters can go to the same school in Hunter River. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

That means that if the family were to request that Ciara be moved to Gulf Shore, the request "would likely be approved," according to the document.

Ciara doesn't want to leave her school, Owen Pitre explained, and he doesn't want her to have to.

"Why would you make it so hard on parents as it is?" he asked.

Owen Pitre doesn't want to move his family to meet the zoning rule, but he said he will if he has to, provided they can find a home they can afford.

He's already been in touch with a realtor, he said, and is started packing some of his family's belongings into boxes and onto a moving trailer in his back yard.

The Pitre family is not alone in wanting their children to attend a school outside of their zone — the director of student services for the PSB, Julia Gaudet, confirmed to CBC last month that there had been 202 transfer applications as of mid-June.

Pitre's not sure what to do next, but said he wants to continue fighting to have both of his daughters attend the school the family is already familiar with.

"I want to stand my ground," he said.