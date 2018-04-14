Find long-lost relatives next summer at world Acadian gathering

Prince Edward Island will co-host the Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA), or world Acadian congress, for the first time in 2019 and the group is encouraging families with Acadian roots to hold reunions in P.E.I. and New Brunswick to dovetail with the event.

The CMA is held every five years and is designed to bring together Acadians and Cajuns from around the globe and showcase the culture with talks and performances. It will open in P.E.I. August 10, 2019 and then moving to New Brunswick August 16 to 23.

"When we look [back] far enough, we're all related — all the Acadians are related," says Yvette Bourque, CMA's family reunion co-ordinator who's available to help families organize their reunions.

Bourque is holding information sessions throughout the region. One is scheduled for Souris, P.E.I., Sunday afternoon at Access P.E.I. from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Acadian culture was established in Canada by settlers from France in the 1600s, then fractured during the Expulsion in the mid 1700s as most Acadians were forcibly removed from their homes and shipped to Europe, or fled to the U.S. and settled in pockets all down the eastern seaboard.

A lot of Acadians have lost French as a first language. — Yvette Bourque

Since the first Congrès in 1994, "you should see the spark that happened with geneaology research," Bourque says.

More people are discovering and proudly reclaiming their Acadian roots — once seen as shameful and sometimes hidden. For example, some people named White have discovered that their family name was actually changed from LeBlanc 150 years ago. Maybe that's why the last LeBlanc family reunion welcomed more than 5,000 relatives!

"This is cultural development at its utmost," Bourque says. She shares her advice for planning your family's reunion next summer at CMA.

1. Start early

Even though the CMA is a year and a half away, now is the time to start planning, Bourque says.

'We have a lot of people coming up from the States for this,' says Bourque of the CMA. (Julie Arsenault)

"It takes a lot longer than people imagine it takes," she says.

The very first thing to do is check and see if your family name is already registered for a reunion on CMA's website. Arsenault, Babineau, Cheverie, Duguay, Gaudet and LeBlanc are some of the 25 families already registered. If you're connected to them, all you need to do is email the co-ordinator.

Some families already have Facebook pages, like the Arsenault reunion.

While some families hold reunions often and have mailing lists in place, others are starting from scratch — Bourque advises them to keep it simple.

"Don't try to go overboard and try to do a one-week event," she says. Do a one-day or two-day event to start.

2. Don't try to do it alone

Form a committee of at least three or four people to share the organizing, Bourque suggests.

"It doesn't even have to be with the same family name — it could be a friend who's already organized something similar in the past," she says.

Find someone who likes to lead people, a "mover and shaker," and someone who wants to communicate — someone who can keep information flowing via email, Facebook and online.

It can be difficult to find people who want to make a year-long commitment, Bourque says.

3. Book a venue and catering

Because the gathering is being held during peak tourist season on P.E.I. and New Brunswick, it's important to book venues and catering early, Bourque says.

Some of the Arsenaults at a reunion in 2004 held during a CMA gathering in Amherst, N.S. (Rencontre des Arsenault – 2019 – Arsenault Reunion/Facebook)

In addition, you'll need to think about permits for things such as alcohol, security, insurance and requirements of the fire marshal.

Arenas can be good venues, Bourque suggests, because many of them have insurance, are familiar with hiring security and will know local caterers.

4. Come up with a program

You'll want to have a speaker or two to talk about the history of your family, Bourque says — line them up as soon as possible.

Some smaller family reunions have shared expert speakers and venues in the past, she says. Families may also want to visit monuments and sites such as Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst or Fort Beausejour, as well as gravesites or historic homesteads.

Once you have the above in place, you can decide the cost per person.

Then, it's time to get back in touch with Bourque at the CMA, where they'll make a web page for each family having a reunion, so that people from around the world can easily register and pay online.

5. Don't worry about the language

Don't worry if you don't speak French — all the CMA's events and the reunions will be held in both French and English, Bourque says.

"A lot of Acadians have lost French as a first language," says Bourque, but "they're Acadians!"

6. Get people there

Invite people! Find mailing lists for reunions from previous CMA gatherings. Post announcements in church bulletins and at the local gas station or coffee shop.

Is your name Robichaud? Invite yourself to a family reunion in 2019. (Julie Arsenault)

Many Acadian families have formally incorporated and hold annual meetings. Find a list on this website.

The CMA offers a grant of $500 for reunions with at least 100 registered guests.

7. Have fun

"Organizers often forget to have fun, they're so busy," Bourque says — remember to enjoy your own event as much as possible.

For more information and help, check out the CMA's guide to family reunion planning here.

