The Red Cross is helping a P.E.I. family after a fire gutted their house in eastern P.E.I. on Wednesday night.

The family of five escaped unhurt from their house 15 kilometres east of Cardigan when a fire broke out at around 11 p.m.

The Red Cross said in a news release that it had arranged emergency lodging, clothing, food and blankets for the family, which includes children aged seven to 10.