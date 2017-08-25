Land that has been owned by a P.E.I. family since 1911 has been donated to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The 61 hectares are described as an exceptional shorebird habitat on the Cascumpec Sandhills, part of a chain of near-shore islands. The conservancy says the area is often considered the Island's last true wilderness.

Ian Oulton, who grew up in the Alberton area, says the land was left to him when his father died. He says he had plans to spend a lot of time there but it didn't work out.

"My father and particularly his sisters were always very enthusiastic about keeping it in its natural state so I figured the best way to keep it in its natural state would be to donate it."

Decision to donate made now

Oulton said the area is beautiful and undisturbed.

"There's not a lot of areas around left like that and hopefully many people will have an opportunity to visit it."

Oulton said it seemed easier for him to make the decision to donate the land now rather than leaving it to his family to do it.

In a release, the conservancy said the Cascumpec Sandhills are located in an internationally recognized Important Bird

Area (IBA), and are a critical nesting site for the piping plover, listed as endangered under the federal Species at Risk Act.

"This is one of the most wild and undisturbed habitats on PEI and we are thrilled to be able to protect this critical nesting area for endangered shorebirds," said Julie Vasseur, PEI Program Director, Nature Conservancy of Canada.