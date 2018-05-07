Skip to Main Content
Impact of goin' down the road focus of conference

Families that have experienced a member having to leave the region to find work will play a big role in an upcoming conference at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Families will sit down with researchers

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Christina Murray has been interviewing families who have a member working out of province. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Researcher Christina Murray has been interviewing affected families and looking at the supports they need, and now she's helping to coordinate the Families, Mobility and Work Atlantic Canada symposium.

"We are going to be bringing together families who are separated due to mobile work to share what their experiences is like with researchers across the country," said Murray.

"[The families] with our practitioners, with our policy-makers and our researchers, are going to sit together and talk about what is it that families need."

Murray said one of the goals of the conference is to prepare a policy statement for government.

The conference begins May 15.

With files from Island Morning

