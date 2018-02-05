5 tips to prevent a slip and fall on the ice

As the rain and melting snow freezes, P.E.I. is becoming one big sheet of ice. And with the slippery conditions that come with freeze thaw cycles, there is more risk of falling.

Valerie Abd-El-Aziz, a clinical nursing instructor at the UPEI faculty of nursing, said injuries from a fall on ice can range from bruises and sprains to hip fractures and concussions.

But we have to leave the house sometime, so here are a few tips from Abd-El-Aziz on how to prevent falls, and what to do if you have one.

Valerie Add-El-Aziz, a clinical nursing instructor at the UPEI faculty of nursing, says exercise to improve strength and balance is the best way to prevent a fall. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Slow down

If you look outside and see a skating rink, it is important to not rush, take your time and get there safe, Abd-El-Aziz says.

Have a wide base

Widening your base gives you better stability. This matched with slower pace can make your journey much safer.

Have the right gear

Proper winter boots are key, with good grips, Abd-El-Aziz says. There are also attachments that you can buy for your boots that will give you added stability. They are available at some pharmacies and sports stores.

Abd-El-Aziz suggests getting attachments for your boots that grip to the ice. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Warm up

Just like any physical activity your body, needs to be prepared to take on the elements. Before you go out in the cold, do what ever you would normally to do to warm up for activity, she says. "It helps you to be limber, it improves your balance."

Think about the best way to fall

Abd-El-Aziz says it can be difficult to get your body to do the right thing during the quick moment of a fall. But the basics are to try and fall backwards, and do a version of tuck and roll. This will help prevent a head injury, or damage to your hips and wrists that can happen from falling forward.

"If you think back to when you were young, you know the kids they fall and they just roll, so it's just kind of curling up so that you're keeping your limbs in and your head tucked," she says.

If you do happen to take a tumble, Abd-El-Aziz says it`s best not get up right away, especially if you're older.

"Just assess, does anything hurt? Am I OK? Can I move?"

If you can move, turn over getting onto your hands and knees and get up from there, bracing on something sturdy if available to stand up.

In the long term, exercise is the best way to prevent a fall, she says, noting there are exercise programs and classes specifically geared toward balance and strength.

Also important, especially as we age, is to have regular eye exams and make sure all medications are up to date.