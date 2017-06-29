P.E.I.'s September celebration of food is adding events in Georgetown, North Rustico and Tyne Valley as part of a celebration of its 10th anniversary.

For 10 years, Fall Flavours has brought internationally-renowned chefs to Prince Edward Island to serve up the province's best produce.

Along with previous favourites such as the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival and the lobster party on the beach, the festival will expand to new communities.

Georgetown: Chef Paul Rogalski of Calgary Rouge hosts an evening of storytelling, music, and authentic P.E.I. cuisine.

Tyne Valley: Chef Jesse Vergen, Top Chef Canada all star, will join local chefs to create a meal to showcase the town's history of farming, fishing, and shipbuilding.

North Rustico: An East Coast kitchen party hosted by local chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson. The event will feature grazing stations provided by North Rustico's finest restaurateurs.

"The new Taste of Coastal Communities Experience will move the festival another step forward and present our incredible food," said Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald in a news release.

The festival runs Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 with events Wednesday through Saturday.