Food Network Canada celebrity chef Chuck Hughes is one of many chefs taking part in Fall Flavours on P.E.I., which kicked off Friday.

Hughes will be hosting two events during the month-long festival — Toe Taps and Taters on September 8 and Feast and Frolic on September 14.

The chef said while Toe Taps and Taters focuses on music and potatoes, they've added a few things this year including having participants go out in the field and pick potatoes.

"It's an experience not everybody has had."

Hughes said Feast and Frolic is a big event and he can't wait to take part in it.

"This is an event to hang out and be surrounded by a whole bunch of people you don't know but you will know pretty well by the end of the evening."

Road trip

Hughes recently spent six weeks travelling across Canada with his best friend Danny Smiles, preparing and enjoying local food on the show Chuck and Danny's Road Trip.

"I wish I could do it again."

Hughes said while he was aware of the food and the landscape of the country, being able to see and experience it was amazing.

"Going fishing and collecting sea urchins in B.C., to making our own buckwheat flour in New Brunswick."

Hughes said the pair finished the trip in P.E.I. where he thinks some of the best food and ingredients as well as the most beautiful landscapes are located.

"We're just kind of lucky to eat the best of every province and every place we were at, in such unique and amazing decors."

Hughes said he is looking forward to taking part in Fall Flavours again and spending 10 days with his family on the Island.