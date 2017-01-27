The province is taking another look at developing wind and solar power at the former fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton.

Heath MacDonald, minister of Economic Development and Tourism, is calling for expressions of interest to develop a feasibility study on wind and solar at the site near the Confederation Bridge.

"The former fabrication yard is an incredibly important strategic asset for the region and for the province as a whole," he said in a release.

Heath MacDonald, minister of Economic Development and Tourism, says it's important to explore all potential options for the future of the site. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"Although it wasn't feasible when the province first purchased the facility, we decided it was important to have another look at renewable energy at this location given the recent advancements in the technology and our province's emergence since then as a leader in producing clean energy."

Explored various options

The province purchased the site from Strait Crossing in 2008. Since that time it has explored various options for the site including renewable energy production, construction of a business park, selling the property to developers, and other possible uses.

"I think it's very important that we explore all potential options for the future of this facility," MacDonald said.

The call for expressions of interest can be viewed online Saturday.