RCMP clock 2nd extreme speeder in West Prince

For the second time this spring RCMP in western P.E.I. have arrested a driver accused of going more than double the speed limit.

The most recent incident was Sunday.

An officer patrolling Route 12 near West Devon, east of O'Leary, measured a vehicle travelling at 197 km/h in a 90 zone. Police say they tried to pull the vehicle over but it did not stop. A 20-year-old was arrested later that evening.

He was charged with dangerous driving.

In a separate incident in March, RCMP recorded a car going 174 km/h in an 80 zone near Tignish. In that case the driver did pull over for police.

RCMP say they are stepping up patrols on highways with the coming of spring and improved weather.

