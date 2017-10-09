Food drive organizers in the Évangéline , P.E.I., area are hoping a new idea will get more residents involved with helping out food banks.

Organizer Angele Arsenault says they will be holding a bingo event to raise funds for the Summerside Salvation Army Food Bank and the Tyne Valley Caring Cupboard.

"We didn't have the bingo before," Arsenault said.

"We're trying this differently because it gives the opportunity to the whole family if they want to attend and have fun playing bingo."

There will be prizes to give out as well to go along with the bingo fundraiser.

All the money raised will go to the two food banks, Arsenault said.

'More and more people' using food banks

The bingo is being held Oct. 15 at 2 p.m at the Évangéline school in Abram-Village.

The goal for this year's food drive is to bring in 1,500 pounds of food, Arsenault said.

"More and more people are using the food banks especially in the fall because a lot of people are [working] seasonal and the funds are not coming in yet."

People can drop off food items at the local Co-op store and Évangéline-Central Credit Union from Oct. 10 to 19.