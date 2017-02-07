A ranch that opened in P.E.I. two years ago specifically to help people with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is busier than ever, its co-founder says.

When Serene View Ranch first opened in Alexandra, Caroline Leblanc and her husband were the only two psychologists on staff.

Now, Serene View has hired four full-time psychologists, someone to do clinical assessments, a part-time yoga teacher and part-time registered nurse, as well as four equine specialists that work with equine assisted psychotherapy, said Leblanc.

"We're running out of room. We're not running out of requests, but our facility can't handle any more staff at this time," Leblanc said.

Focus on first responders

Leblanc said the ranch focuses on helping first responders and veterans, but has also become popular with others — so their clientele has tripled.

"People who have experienced trauma, either in childhood or in their everyday life by being victims of crime, or car accident victims," Leblanc said, noting five to eight per cent of the population suffers from some kind of trauma-related symptoms including PTSD and anxiety.

'We're seeing absolutely wonderful results' from natural lifemanship, a program that includes horseback riding, says psychologist Caroline Leblanc. (Serene View Ranch/Facebook )

Serene View's equine therapy programming has changed with the demand. Leblanc said they're now following a Texas-based program called natural lifemanship under which clients learn how to ride horses as well as learning mindfulness and self-regulation in an eight-week program.

"Very focused on being aware of the body and developing a relationship with the horse, and we're seeing absolutely wonderful results from it," she said.

Leblanc said clients who have found relaxing and talking in an office setting challenging are often able to open up physically and emotionally while on a horse.

"Horses don't lie, horses take us for who we are."

If a rider is tense, the horse will also be tense, so Leblanc works with clients to help them relax, calm their body, and communicate with the horse.

'Like weeds in the garden'

Public awareness of PTSD and other mental health disorders is driving more people to seek help, Leblanc believes.

Serene View Ranch therapy horses GG and Doodle enjoy some hay. (Serene View Ranch/Facebook)

"I think that when we talk about mental health it helps people to become more open and accepting, and we're seeing many people who have suffered for decades... who are coming out," she said.

Serene View is also seeing first responders like police officers, military and firefighters seeking help earlier in their careers, not necessarily waiting until they're critically ill or retired.

"I always say they're like weeds in the garden — if we start working at the symptoms when they are small, it's much easier than waiting til the garden is full of weeds. Then we're doing a lot of back-tracking, a lot of clearing," Leblanc said.