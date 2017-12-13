One Island developer has a vision of creating a residential equestrian community on P.E.I.

The proposed MapleRidge Equestrian Community in Ebenezer would include 13 three-acre mini-farms along with a number of equestrian-themed amenities, said Gordie Kirkpatrick, who is heading the proposed development.

Gordie Kirkpatrick said his family has been dreaming of building an equestrian community for over a decade. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The community can be compared to residential communities on golf courses, Kirkpatrick explained, where a group of people with shared interests live in a neighbourhood that reflect those interests, he added.

"It's a tight-knit community of people who are cohesive and have the same wishes," Kirkpatrick said. "That's what we're looking for here too, we're looking to have a tight-knit community. We already have boarders at our current place and a great group of people and we look to continue to have that as we grow."

Equestrian amenities

He said the lots will be large enough for a house, a small barn and pasture for one or two horses. The development would also include indoor and outdoor riding arenas, a cross-country equestrian track, communal pastures as well as indoor stables.

Kirkpatrick said each mini-farm lot would have enough space for a house, a small barn and pasture for one or two horses. (Submitted by Gordie Kirkpatrick)

"If you wanted to move here and didn't want to have your own barn you could stable at our facility," Kirkpatrick said.

He said the proposed stables will also offer riding lessons and boarding services that would be open to the surrounding community for a fee. All the amenities on the property will be managed by MapleRidge, a company owned by the Kirkpatrick family, he added.

The community would also create more than 12 kilometres of public walking and running trails throughout the 220-acre property.

'Phased project'

The development of the community will be done in phases over a four-year period, Kirkpatrick explained, with the goal of building three or four homes per year once the project is fully approved.

But the project still needs to be approved by the province before it can proceed.

The proposed community would include indoor and outdoor riding areas, a cross-country equestrian course and more than 12 kilometres of public walking trails. (Submitted by Gordie Kirkpatrick)

Kirkpatrick said he has submitted a change of use application to the Department of Communities, Land and Environment, to change the use of the agricultural land to use for the mini-farm lots.

Spencer Matheson, junior provincial planner for P.E.I., said the change of use application is one of many hurdles Kirkpatrick will have to clear before he can break ground on the residential portion of the project.

"Change of use still has to be approved," Matheson said. "Then the subdivision still would have to be reviewed and approved and then the development applications for each of the properties have to be submitted, reviewed and approved before you start seeing houses or anything like that on the property."

Public meetings

Kirkpatrick said there have been two public meetings to inform the community about the proposed development and get feedback.

The community will include grazing pastures, riding lessons and boarding services for residents and members of the surrounding communities. (Submitted by Gordie Kirkpatrick)

The original development proposal included 20 two-acre lots, Kirkpatrick said. However, after a public meeting in June called by community members in Ebenezer, the plans were reduced to address concerns about the number of houses the development would include.

One neighbour, Victoria MacLeod, who lives near the proposed development area told the CBC in a Facebook message that she was concerned about the loss of agricultural land and farming opportunities for people in the community.

Agricultural use

Kirkpatrick said the mini-farms will make up 39 acres of the property.

"I contend that even the mini-farm lots are agriculture because we're horse farming," Kirkpatrick said. "So we feel that we're keeping with the agricultural theme."

Some people in the community are concerned about how the development could reduce opportunities for local farms to expand. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

Construction of the new indoor stables and riding arena has already begun and Kirkpatrick said they are set to be open and operational within the next few weeks.

"We like to think this is a good thing for P.E.I., a good thing for Ebenezer and really feel strongly and passionately that it is."