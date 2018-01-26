Pharmacists on P.E.I. are taking steps to address a shortage of EpiPens used by people who are at risk of life-threatening allergic reactions.

Health Canada issued a warning about a shortage of 0.3 mg EpiPen auto-injectors across the country last week. The shortage extends to P.E.I., the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association has confirmed.

EpiPens are used to deliver an emergency treatment of adrenaline in the event of an anaphylactic reaction. There are currently no alternative auto-injectors available on the market in Canada.

'Causes anxiety'

"Anytime you have a medically necessary product shortage, it causes anxiety for patients who do require the medication and in this case this is a life-saving intervention," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

The EpiPen dosage in short supply is the most commonly used format by older children and adults. MacKenzie said pharmacies have been sharing their stocks to ensure patients have access to the medication until the supply becomes available again.

"We do know that some pharmacies have run out of the EpiPen 0.3 mg format," MacKenzie said. "We have as an association been helping let pharmacies know where they can get stock from other pharmacies on the Island."

EpiPen for smaller children not affected

According to Pfizer Canada, the shortage is being caused by a manufacturing disruption and only affects the 0.3 mg EpiPen format. Pfizer also reports that the 0.15 mg EpiPen Jr format, commonly used by smaller children, has not been affected and will remain available.

Health Canada said Pfizer is working closely with its distributors to resolve the shortage as soon as possible and expects there to be no inventory of the 0.3 mg format for a period of between two and four weeks.

Health Canada said the shortage is anticipated to be resolved by March 2.

MacKenzie said pharmacists on the Island do a good job of sharing product when there are shortages. She added that there is still stock of the EpiPen on the Island and the association has been informed that an emergency supply of the injectors could be made available to pharmacies on P.E.I. by the beginning of February.