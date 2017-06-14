Phase 2B of the Cornwall bypass project will not have a significant environmental impact, according to an assessment done by Stantec Consulting Ltd.

The company completed an environmental impact assessment, and submitted its summary of findings to the Department of Communities, Land and Environment on Monday.

An environmental impact assessment is required under the P.E.I. Environmental Protection Act. Stantec did the assessment on behalf of the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

Scope of assessment

Phase 2B of the project refers for the construction of the new 7.8 km long section of highway between North River and Clyde River (this follows phase 2A, which involved the construction of a roundabout at York Point Road.)

'With planned mitigation, the residual environmental effects are… rated not significant.' - Environmental Impact Statement

During the assessment, Stantec looked at "all activities necessary for the construction and operation of the Project."

For each of those activities, the assessment looked at any possible impacts on atmospheric, aquatic, terrestrial, and socioeconomic environment, and water resources.

The summary outlines the assessment in each of those areas, and concludes that "with planned mitigation, the residual environmental effects of the Project, including cumulative effects, during all phases are rated not significant."

More studies coming

Stantec said it is currently conducting additional terrestrial studies, which were requested by the Department of Communities, Land and Environment.

Stantec said those addendum reports will be submitted to the department in mid-July. The reports will look at 2017 surveys for birds, wetlands, plans, and bats.

The province said the Environment Impact Statement will be reviewed by the Department of Communities, Land and Environment and the province's Technical Review Committee.

The Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy will also hold a public meeting to present the report, after which the public will have 10 days to submit feedback.