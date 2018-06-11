Seniors' group, elementary school, fly fisher win environmental awards

The P.E.I. government presented its annual environmental awards Monday.

The awards were in three categories: for an individual, an organization, and a school.

Top organization

The Eastern Kings Senior Neighbours Club uses its organic community garden, which it started last year, to raise awareness among children about where their food comes from.

The club also teaches rug braiding and rug hooking using recycled blankets. It hosted a series of presentations on environmental awareness with the Souris & Area Wildlife Branch.

Top school

Queen Elizabeth Elementary School in Kensington, P.E.I. involves its students in a number of activities to teach environmental stewardship.

Raising butterflies to tag and release.

Growing plants to learn about plant life cycles and to beautify the school.

Raising salmon from eggs and releasing them in the spring.

Participating in garbage cleanup days.

The school also has a recycling program.

Top individual

Wayne Gairns was recognized for his work in watershed restoration.

Gairns was the driving force behind the creation of the P.E.I. Federation of Fly Fishers to oversee work on the West River. He was a key figure in the initial setup of the semi-natural rearing pond at Mooney's Pond and he plays an active role in a number of organizations including the Central Queens Wildlife Federation and the Island Nature Trust.

The awards were presented at Queen Elizabeth Elementary.

More P.E.I. news