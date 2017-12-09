Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Prince County as it expects the "first significant snowfall of the season" on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Though New Brunswick is expected to get the brunt of the messy weekend weather, Environment Canada estimates Prince County will receive about 10-15 centimetres of snow as well.

On Saturday, a low-pressure system will intensify from the southwest, head northeast over New Brunswick across the western edge of P.E.I. and reach Labrador by Sunday evening.

Jay Scotland says roads could be slippery and slushy across P.E.I. (Jay Scotland/Twitter)

Scattered flurries or rain showers will lead the system through Prince County on Saturday changing to snow in the evening and then rain overnight.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be wary of "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

The weather alerts page is available to track the snowfall throughout the weekend.