The Prince Edward Island government is offering cash incentives for home builders to construct more energy-efficient houses

Starting this week, new home builders can be eligible for up to $5,000 in rebates in the province's New Home Construction Program.

That's after an energy advisor assesses new building plans — for a $99 fee, plus taxes — and does a follow-up assessment once construction is wrapped

The program is not retroactive, however, so people that have already started to build will not be eligible.

Energy Minister Paula Biggar hopes the program will steer people toward building more environmentally-friendly homes.

"This is to, first and foremost, make people think of the efficiency of their home, how they can reduce their energy and that, in turn, does reduce our carbon footprint as a whole on Prince Edward Island," she said.

"So to help the homeowner in their home, but to help the environment going forward."

Biggar says the cash from the rebates comes from the EfficiencyPEI budget.

An information session about the program will take place at the P.E.I. Brewing Company on Tuesday.