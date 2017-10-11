Islanders now have access to a free online website allowing them to assess the energy efficiency of their home.

P.E.I.'s MyEnergyXpert website was released on Wednesday and when filled out will provide homeowners with tips on how to save money, reduce energy usage and shrink their carbon footprint.

"It will basically tell them things they can do to improve efficiency. It will tell them how much money they can save every year by being more efficient," Mike Proud, manager of EfficiencyPEI, told CBC News Compass.

P.E.I. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to provide residents with the free online tool.

Detailed analysis or simple recommendations

The online energy-auditor tool can be as detailed or as simple as you want, according to Proud.

Mike Proud of Efficiency PEI says the website's estimations are 'fairly accurate.' (CBC)

It works by taking information about a building, such as how many floors and how old it is, as well as the regular energy usage per month and providing instant feedback on how much can be saved each year.

It can be as detailed as telling you how much you'll save after adding 10 inches of insulation in your attic, or as simple as advising you on where to seal up air leaks in your home.

The site can also help homeowners find applicable programs and rebates through EfficiencyPEI.