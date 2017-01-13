The P.E.I. government is reforming its employment assistance services.

"We are working closely with job seekers and businesses to match the skills and training needs of individuals with the needs of Island business," said Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Richard Brown.

The province's employment assistance services are being integrated to make service more consistent, reduce duplication, and improve assessment tools and access to training.

The goal is to create a skilled workforce that meets the needs of the Island's employers. Brown said employers have identified the availability of a trained workforce as their biggest challenge.

The new plan will see the creation of centres across the province that will work closely with Skills PEI, UPEI, and Holland College to ensure skills training meets the needs of Island employers.