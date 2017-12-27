RCMP on P.E.I. are reminding drivers they are required to slow down and pull over if possible when approaching an emergency response vehicle with its roof lights on at the side of the road.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said there's no excuse for ignoring the lights on police cars.

'People have lots of time to slow down,' says Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie. (CBC)

"Our lighting has come a long way over the last number of years, in regards to LED lighting. [It's] much brighter," said Baillie.

"From my experience, you can often see an emergency vehicle about half a kilometre away if there's clear visibility, so there's no reason. Generally, people have lots of time to slow down or to stop or to make other corrective actions when approaching an emergency vehicle."

Last week, an RCMP cruiser was damaged after being hit by a driver who police say failed to reduce speed near an emergency in Stratford. Police say a tow truck operator would have been run down if the car hadn't hit the cruiser.

The Highway Traffic Act states drivers have to move into the left lane on roads where there are two lanes in the same direction.

On single-lane roads, drivers can stop altogether and wait to cross the centre line when an emergency vehicle is blocking part of the lane.

Baillie said officers are working on education, but will turn to enforcement if things don't improve. The minimum fine for the offence is $275.