Not feeling well, slipped on the ice? Dr. Tom Dorran, ER physician and executive director of medical affairs for Health PEI, has some advice about when you need to go to the emergency room.

Dorran told CBC News winter is a busy time in ERs with both respiratory illnesses and falls being more common.

"You take a busy emergency room and you add on seasonal ailments, accidents, whatnot and it makes for an even busier time of year," he said.

P.E.I. is not unique in this, said Dorran. Even in the milder weather ERs are busy.

The young, the old, and those suffering from chronic illness

Parents know best when it comes to their children, said Dorran. If you think something serious is going on with your child, a doctor should see them.

If you are sick, look after yourself and the people around you, says Dorran. (CBC)

As with the young, so with the old. People aged 65 or older should also be quicker to make a trip to the emergency room. If you're suffering from chronic respiratory illness, said Dorran, he would like you to make an early trip.

For anyone, said Dorran, if you are experiencing a collection of symptoms — in particular if it includes chest pains, shortness of breath, or a fever that just won't go away — a trip to the hospital would be a good idea.

When not to go

If your symptoms are similar to illnesses that others around you have had recently, then you've probably picked up the virus from them, and you'll be OK.

Now is the time to look after yourself, and to look after others around you by not spreading your illness, said Dorran.

"By that I mean keeping your hands washed, coughing and sneezing into your sleeve, alcohol washes for your hands," he said.

And stay home.